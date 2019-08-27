REVIEW: Dave Chappelle’s New Standup ‘Sticks & Stones’ Is Outstanding

Dave Chappelle’s new standup special “Sticks & Stones” on Netflix is incredible.

The legendary comedian came out firing from start to finish in the new comedy special, and I loved every single second of it.

I couldn’t stop watching. In an era where people have to watch just about every word they say out of fear of the outrage mob, the former “Comedy Central” star just came for scalps. (RELATED: Netflix Releasing New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special Called ‘Sticks & Stones’)

As usual, nothing was off limits. He took shots at LGBTQ community in a hilarious fashion, mocked the differences between male and female athletes, said he didn’t believe the Michael Jackson accusers and laid into Jussie Smollett in epic fashion.

He even joked about school shootings and how his kid will likely be the target if his ever gets shot up. Let me put it to you this way.

If you’re easily offended or have a D-grade sense of humor, then this amazing special from Chappelle isn’t going to be for you.

If you’re even a little bit of a fan of Chappelle’s work, then you simply can’t miss “Sticks & Stones.” I’m not going to ruin the specific jokes for you because they’re simply too damn good.

I will say this. I’ve seen all of his stuff, I’ve seen him in person and his latest material still had me going wild.

For those of you who have seen it, I suggest you sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I’ll be fascinated to hear what you thought of his new stuff.

Until next time, let’s all hope Chappelle keeps crushing the game.