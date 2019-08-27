The Hypocrisy Of This Leftist Group Is Stunning

The Sunrise Movement flooded a summer Democratic National Committee meeting, pushing back organizers who tried to control the crowd and preventing reporters from entering.

Join Michael Moore as he attempts to enter the DNC event and is met with hypocrisy from Sunrise Movement supporters who cause commotion in the meeting to protest climate change. (RELATED: Flashback: Here’s How The NYT Reacted To Similar Amazon Fires More Than 30 Years Ago)

WATCH:

