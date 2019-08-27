Texas Longhorns Will Wear Helmet Decal For Cedric Benson After His Death

The Texas Longhorns will wear a helmet decal honoring Cedric Benson this season.

The team tweeted Monday a photo of a number “32” decal on the back of the helmet. The move comes after Benson was killed in an August motorcycle crash. (RELATED: Former NFL Running Back Cedric Benson Dies)

This is a very classy move from the Longhorns. Benson was one of the most electric players to ever pick up a football, and he was a dominant force during his time with the Longhorns.

His death shocked the sports world, and I’m not surprised at all to see Texas doing something to honor him.

Benson tore up defenses wearing the orange and white. There are very few running backs who will ever be in the same category as him.

Obviously, a helmet decal isn’t going to ease the pain of losing Benson for his family and friends. There’s nothing that’ll ever take that pain away.

However, it is a great sign of respect and it shows the Longhorns know what kind of impact Benson, who also had a successful NFL career, had on the college program.

Benson was only 36 years old at the time of his death. There’s no question the football legend was taken far too soon from this planet.