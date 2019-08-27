Foldable Ottoman’s Are Usually Expensive. This Stylish Amazon’s Choice Model Is Under $40

I just bought this SONGMICS Folding Ottoman from Amazon, and I can already tell that it will be one of the most functional pieces in my home. Just from the Amazon description, you can start to guess how many uses there are for it around the house.

SONGMICS ULSF105 30″ L Faux Leather Folding Ottoman Bench, Storage Chest Footrest/Coffee Table/Padded Seat — $37.99

Firstly, it’s hollow, so you’ll be able to store anything from sheets to toys to books to whatever your needs are inside it without taking up any more space in a room. It’s also foldable, so when you need to move it, you can just fold it up and it will lay flat.

I use it as a seating space in my bedroom near the window, and it’s become a great spot to soak in some sunshine and read a book. It would also make a great coffee table, and can double as a chair if you have guests.

You can get this ottoman on Amazon for $37.99, which is a great price for something you’ll be able to use every day and in so many ways. It’s an Amazon’s Choice product, meaning that it’s very highly rated by customers, and is available through Prime for fast delivery. The ottoman comes in three different colors, black, brown, and beige.

