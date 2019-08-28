Alabama Star Running Back Najee Harris And Three Other Players Suspended For Part Of Duke Game

Alabama will be without four players for part of the season opener Saturday against Duke.

According to 247Sports on Monday, running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson are suspended for at least the first half against Duke for missing a team function. Linebacker Terrell Lewis and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are also both going to miss time against the Blue Devils due to suspension. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do you want to know how much of an impact this will likely have on the game? The answer to that is pretty simple. The impact this will have on the game will hover somewhere around zero.

Nick Saban could suspend his first string starters on both sides of the ball for the whole game and still crush Duke. The Tide are currently favored by five touchdowns. Five!

You think four players not playing for the first half is going to change that? No chance at all.

Saban could play just his backups and beat most teams in America. Hell, Saban could put me on the field against Duke and still probably be fine.

He’s got that much talent on his roster that it really doesn’t matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 20, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT

I can’t wait to watch this game Saturday. Something tells me it’s going to be super ugly, and it’s going to be ugly from the jump.

While these suspensions certainly aren’t good, they likely won’t have any impact on the outcome.