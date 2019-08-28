Cardinals Executive Vice President Ron Minegar Suspended 6 Weeks, Fined $200,000 For Allegedly Driving Drunk

The Arizona Cardinals have handed down their punishment to executive vice president Ron Minegar, and it’s a big one.

Minegar was arrested in early August after he was allegedly driving drunk in Chandler, Arizona. He was booked on suspicion of DUI.

Now, the team has decided to suspend him for six weeks and hit him with a fine of $200,000, according to AZCentral.com on Tuesday. He will not be allowed to participate in team activities or attend team functions during his suspension. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Executive Vice President Ron Minegar Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk)

Minegar is the second high-ranking Cardinals official to get arrested for allegedly driving drunk. General manager Steve Keim found himself in a similar situation last year.

Here’s some free advice for everybody, and I hope you’re all listening. There is never a reason to drive drunk. There are literally no good justifications for boozing up and getting behind the wheel of a car.

Here’s some more free advice for all of you. It’s even dumber when you have the money to hire a driver or get an Uber.

NFL executives make bank, and Minegar could hire a fleet of drivers if he wanted to. Instead, he allegedly made the decision to drive while under the influence.

Hopefully, Minegar’s massive fine can serve as a warning signs to others in the NFL who might think getting behind the wheel of a car under the influence is smart.

It’s not, and teams should absolutely hold people accountable when it happens. It’s just not worth the risk at all.