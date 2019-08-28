Carli Lloyd Says She’s ‘Considering’ NFL Offers

American soccer star Carli Lloyd is apparently taking a serious look at playing in the NFL.

The USWNT sensation reportedly has at least one offer to play in the preseason for an NFL squad, but it sounded like she was initially going to turn it down. The offer stemmed from a video of her booting a 55-yard field goal. Well, it now sounds like she might give it a shot. (RELATED: Carli Lloyd Reportedly Offered NFL Contract To Kick In A Preseason Game)

For all you NFL teams looking for a kicker (via @CarliLloyd) pic.twitter.com/AJOgDeKwBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 21, 2019

“I think that it’s possible. I’m considering the offers and we’ll see what happens,” Lloyd said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday by Jeff Skversky.

Carli Lloyd tells @6abc she is considering NFL Kicking Offers “it’s honestly gotten me thinking a little bit… I think that it’s possible. I’m considering the offers and we’ll see what happens”@6abc #CarliLloyd #NFL pic.twitter.com/a58xTIeBUh — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 28, 2019

Look, I’m a big fan of Lloyd as a soccer player and I think her World Cup domination is awesome. It’s something Americans everywhere should be proud of.

She’s an incredible example of what American excellence looks like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARLI LLOYD (@carlilloyd) on Jul 26, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT

However, putting her on an NFL field is just asking for a disaster to unfold. Does she have the leg to put some boom on the ball?

Sure, but there is a physical angle people don’t seem to be considering here. As I’ve said before, NFL kickers are still huge human beings compared to your average person.

What happens if she has to try to chase down somebody and gets hurt? Then, this whole social experiment won’t be very funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARLI LLOYD (@carlilloyd) on Jul 5, 2019 at 6:39am PDT

Let Lloyd stick to soccer and let’s stop this nonsense. It’s extremely pointless.