Detroit Lions Player C.J. Anderson Investigated For Alleged Incident While Coaching Kids At Football

Detroit Lions C.J. Anderson was investigated over an alleged incident when he was coaching some kids during a football event in Texas.

According to TMZ on Wednesday, a ref alleged back in March that the Lions running back “ripped a whistle out of his mouth and threw it on the ground, causing him to have a sore lip and watery eyes” during the football event in Cypress, Texas due to his displeasure over a call. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

However, witnesses had conflicting versions about whether he ripped it out of the ref’s mouth or hand. Ultimately, the investigation went before a grand jury and the district attorney declined to press charges.

I don’t want to sound over the top here, but this story sounds absurd. I’m not saying what Anderson allegedly did is okay or acceptable.

I’m not saying that at all. If he did rip the whistle out of the ref’s mouth, then that’s obviously unacceptable. I just can’t imagine going to the police over an alleged “sore lip” and “watery eyes.”

It’s almost too ridiculous to imagine. I can’t imagine what the officer writing “watery eyes” was thinking. Again, I’m not excusing any alleged actions on behalf of Anderson. I’m simply pointing out the absurdity of the situation.

Anderson told TMZ about the incident that it was “a typical coach-and-ref interaction” and he was just “looking out” for the guys on his squad.

I don’t know how true that is or isn’t, but the fact no charges were filed clearly tells you the district attorney didn’t think this was an overly serious situation.

Now, he can get back to focusing on playing ball for the Lions. This whole situation sounds like it was likely blown way out of proportion.