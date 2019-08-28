DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatens To Shoot His Ex-Girlfriend On Recorded Phone Call

Los Angeles Lakers player DeMarcus Cousins might be in some hot water after he was allegedly recorded threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Christy West, who has a child with Cousins, allegedly recorded audio of him Aug. 23 threatening to shoot her during a call. The alleged call took place the day before the former NBA star married Morgan Lang. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million)

“I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head,” Cousins allegedly said in response to West saying he couldn’t see his son.

She’s since filed paperwork to try and get a restraining order against the former Kentucky star. You can listen to the audio below.

Well, the NBA and the Lakers aren’t going to like this at all if it turns out that’s Cousins’ voice on the phone.

The franchise released a statement that they’re in the process of “gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

If the NBA is able to verify that’s Cousins on the phone, then he’s going to likely get slammed with a massive suspension. Of course, he probably won’t play this season anyways thanks to a torn ACL, but that won’t stop the league from finding a way to punish him.

Again, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country, and that’s the beautiful standard of America. Having said that, I have to imagine verifying that phone call will be very easy.

It can’t be hard at all to find out whether or not that was Cousins in the recording. If it was, then the authorities and the NBA are likely going to have some serious questions for him.

What an embarrassing and disgraceful situation if the allegations are true.