Demi Lovato Gets Back To Acting With ‘Will & Grace’ Role

Demi Lovato is getting back to her acting roots and that the secret project she’s been working on is a guest role on “Will & Grace.”

According to Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Tuesday, the outlet has learned that the 27-year-old singer will appear on the NBC sitcom in the final season three times in the role of Jenny. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

There aren’t a lot of details about the part the “Sober”singer will play except that she’s “a guarded gal” who reportedly comes in to Will’s life in a mysterious way. All of her episodes will air in 2020. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker all but confirmed the news with a snapshot she shared on Instagram later in the day showing her sitting on the set of the show.

She captioned the post simply, “Will & Grace & Demi @nbcwillandgrace #WillandGrace.”

It has been a while since fans have seen the Lovato on the big or small screen, other than hearing her voice on movies like “Charming” and “Smurfs: The Lost Village.” The last time Demi appeared on a TV show was back in 2013 and 2014 in a few episodes of “Glee,” according to Teen Vogue.

Fans will recall in Lovato’s early years; she appeared on Disney’s “Camp Rock” and her own show with “Sonny with a Chance.”

As previously reported, the pop singer had a serious wake-up call about life last summer after she nearly died following a drug overdose. She remained in the hospital for two weeks then immediately went to rehab. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.