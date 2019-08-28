Detroit Lions Cut Running Back Zach Zenner

The Detroit Lions have cut running back Zach Zenner.

The team announced the news Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. The move comes after Zenner played four solid seasons with the Lions. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

OFFICIAL: We have released RB Zach Zenner. pic.twitter.com/yEOLtVIq5I — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 27, 2019

This move really sucks. I’m not worried at all about our running back ranks, but I really liked Zenner in a Lions uniform.

He wasn’t a generational talent or some kind of rising superstar. He was just a solid running back that was very dependable.

Being dependable is big in the NFL, and you knew that you could always count on Zenner to protect the football and pick up some yards.

This move is also just the latest sign that the backfield is 100% the Kerryon Johnson show. C.J. Anderson is also on the roster, which is probably why Zenner isn’t on the team anymore.

Still, it’s the Johnson show until further notice. He was great last season until he got hurt, and I fully expect him to ball out again this season.

As for Zenner, I hope he gets picked up soon. He’s a really fun guy to watch, and I enjoyed his time with the Lions.

It was a solid four years for a guy who didn’t even get drafted coming out of college.