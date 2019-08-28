‘President … My Boss’: Biden Appears To Forget Obama’s Name

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to have a hard time recalling former President Obama’s name during a conversation about Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Biden referenced comments President Donald Trump made during his press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, in the video shared Wednesday by the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra. The president claimed that Obama wanted Russia removed from the G7 — then the G8 — because Putin had “tricked” Obama when he invaded the Ukraine on his watch. Trump had then argued that Russia should be allowed to come back to the table, saying that he would rather have them “inside the tent” than outside it.

“They invaded another country and annexed a significant portion of it, called Crimea,” Biden said in response, adding, “He’s saying that it was President … my boss … it was his fault.” (RELATED: Biden Paints Bleak Picture At Town Hall: ‘Imagine What Would Have Happened If, God Forbid, Barack Obama Had Been Assassinated’)

The former vice president very publicly flubbed Obama’s name once before, telling a crowd of 1,200 just one day before the 2012 election that a “pernicious” Mitt Romney ad claimed that “President Clinton bankrupted Chrysler so that Italians could buy it to ship jobs overseas to China.” The actual ad was an attack on then-President Obama, not Clinton.

Biden has been under the microscope in recent weeks following a series of gaffes coupled with a poll showing Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren making substantial gains.