ESPN Predicts Ohio State Will Repeat As Big 10 Football Champions

ESPN dropped its season predictions for college football, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines won’t like them very much.

The sports network predicted Ohio State would repeat as Big 10 champions, and beat Jim Harbaugh's squad once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 22, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

I really don’t know how anybody could feel differently than to assume OSU is at the top right now. Picking Michigan to beat OSU and represent the East in the B1G title game just doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Until OSU loses the East, then they’re the team to beat. I don’t care if Urban Meyer is there or not. I really don’t.

Ryan Day is a hell of a coach, and Justin Fields is now under center for the squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

It’s absurd to think the Buckeyes are going to get run out of the town by the Wolverines. I’m glad to see ESPN still knows what’s up.

I’m a Wisconsin fan. I couldn’t care less about Michigan and Ohio State. I hate both of them, but I get paid to stick to the facts.

The fact is that OSU owns Michigan until proven otherwise. Could the Wolverines win this year? Sure, but I’m not picking them until I see some concrete proof.

Last year, we heard all the hype, they won some games and then got stomped by the Buckeyes.

Believe it or not, Michigan fans crying just doesn’t really change much. They can hate what I’m saying all they want, but they probably know deep down that I’m correct.

I’ll see Michigan on Sept. 21. Then fans of the Wolverines can mock me all they want if they win. Otherwise, they should just focus on getting better.