TV Host And Race Car Driver Jessi Combs Dead At 36

TV Host and race car driver Jessi Combs has died after a fatal car crash while she was attempting to break her own land-speed record. She was 36.

“It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, where she was pursuing a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August, 27th 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon,” a statement from the family obtained by Autoblog read, per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“Jessi [Combs] was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams,” the statement added. “Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young Girls, and Women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion.”(RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

The statement about the former “Mythbusters” host’s death concluded that, “Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.”

Combs is probably best known for as the “Fastest Woman on Four Wheels” after setting a women’s land-speed record in 2016 for driving nearly 478 mph, per TMZ.

She was reportedly trying to go nearly 619 mph in a jet-powered car in Oregon in the Alvord Desert on Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle crashed, per Autoblog.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.