Supermodel Kate Bock Hospitalized After Rafting Accident

Supermodel Kate Bock had to be hospitalized after she fell out of a raft and struck her head following a day on the water with boyfriend and NBA star Kevin Love.
According to TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, the 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had to get staples to close up a head wound she got after the two fell overboard and she struck her head. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)
In a video that can be seen here, the swimsuit model holds up a bloody hat before bending her head down so that the person behind the camera can see the head wound and staples. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)
View this post on Instagram
It all went down when the couple was out on a rafting trip in Wyoming where they were riding the inflatable raft, without helmets, and were ejected from the boat by the rapids.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a few snaps on his Instagram of the whole ordeal. He captioned his post, “Wish I had the video for you—this was a hell of a sequence. Not enough weight and the rapids will toss you.”
View this post on Instagram
Once they got out of the water, they could see Bock was bleeding so she was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The supermodel got a few staples but is reportedly doing better after the pair were spotted out to dinner at a Sushi joint and taking a selfie.
Glad everyone is okay. Get better Kate!