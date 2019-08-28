Supermodel Kate Bock Hospitalized After Rafting Accident

Supermodel Kate Bock had to be hospitalized after she fell out of a raft and struck her head following a day on the water with boyfriend and NBA star Kevin Love.

According to TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, the 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had to get staples to close up a head wound she got after the two fell overboard and she struck her head. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

In a video that can be seen here, the swimsuit model holds up a bloody hat before bending her head down so that the person behind the camera can see the head wound and staples. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Aug 24, 2019 at 6:41pm PDT

It all went down when the couple was out on a rafting trip in Wyoming where they were riding the inflatable raft, without helmets, and were ejected from the boat by the rapids.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a few snaps on his Instagram of the whole ordeal. He captioned his post, “Wish I had the video for you—this was a hell of a sequence. Not enough weight and the rapids will toss you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kevinlove on Aug 28, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

Once they got out of the water, they could see Bock was bleeding so she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The supermodel got a few staples but is reportedly doing better after the pair were spotted out to dinner at a Sushi joint and taking a selfie.

Glad everyone is okay. Get better Kate!