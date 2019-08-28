Kelly Clarkson Reveals Health Scare On Set That Had Her ‘Freaking Out’

Kelly Clarkson revealed that a health scare she had on set while filming the reality competition series “The Voice” had her “really freaking out” because she just knew “something” was not right.

“That was more painful than the appendicitis,” the 37-year-old singer shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday, while sharing the medical emergency she had just a week after after she had to undergo an emergency appendectomy. “I was freaking out.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Aug 19, 2019 at 11:16am PDT

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,'” she added, before explaining that after the show she went to the hospital and found out that a “giant cyst” had exploded. (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Had Her Appendix Removed Hours After Billboard Music Awards)

“I had a giant cyst explode on my ovary!” Clarkson explained. “I was hysterically laughing and crying in the ER like, ‘What is happening?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on May 21, 2019 at 7:06pm PDT

But the good news is now she is all better.

“I’m totally great now,” the “Because of You” singer said.

The superstar admitted that she’s truly had an incredible year and couldn’t be happier with less than two weeks before her first talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is set to hit the air.

“I never thought I’d be this happy,” Clarkson explained. “If somebody told me at 19, ‘You’re going to have your own TV show!’ I would have laughed and said, ‘No one’s going to watch that.’ But anyway, I hope they do.”

It all comes after the “Breakaway” hitmaker revealed back in May that her appendix had ruptured just minutes before she was set to take the stage as the host of the Billboard Music Awards.