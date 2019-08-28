Kobe Bryant Says Shaq Would Have Been The Greatest Ever If He Had His Work Ethic

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant didn’t hold back at all when recently asked about Shaquille O’Neal’s work ethic.

“He’d be the greatest of all time … He’d be the first to tell you that,” Bryant responded when asked by Patrick Bet-David what Shaq would have been like if he had the Black Mamba’s work ethic.

Bryant also added about his former teammate, “I wish he was in the gym! I would’ve had 12 f**king rings!” (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million)

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s interesting to see how blunt Bryant was about his former teammate, who he won three ring with. There have been some issues between the two former NBA superstars, but Kobe also made it clear they talk on a regular basis now.

Bryant also isn’t wrong at all. Shaq was notorious for playing himself into shape once the season started. Still, he was a dominant force despite the fact he might not have tried as hard as others.

When it comes to dominating centers throughout NBA history, Shaq has as much of a claim as anybody else as the greatest to ever play in the post.

It really does make you think what could have been if Shaq had the same work ethic as Kobe, who was notoriously a gigantic gym rat.

It’s almost scary to think about the fact Shaq could have taken things to another level.

