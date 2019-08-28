Actress Lea Michele Turns 33 Years Old

August 29 is Lea Michele’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Lea Michele is an American actress born in New York City. She began her career as a child actress at eight years old on Broadway. Michele appeared in productions such as “Les Miserables,” “Ragtime” and “Fiddler On The Roof” between the years of 1996 and 2008.

She gained prominence when she landed the role of Rachel Berry on Fox’s “Glee.” She received an Emmy award nomination and two Golden Globe nominations. (RELATED: Lea Michele Is Off The Market. Here’s Everything We Know About The Intimate Ceremony)

Michele launched her music career while working on “Glee.” She went on to earn three Grammy nominations for the music recorded for “Glee.”

In 2014, she released her first studio album “Louder.” The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. She released her next album, “Places,” in 2017 and it debuted at number 28 on the Billboard 200.