Lori Loughlin Avoided The Spotlight By Sneaking Into Court Hearing

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared in court Tuesday for another hearing over the alleged college admissions scandal.

The couple seems to be taking a different approach to the legal battle after they snuck into the hearing using a rear entrance, according to a report published by Page Six. The sneaking comes as a stark contrast to the first time Loughlin appeared in court.

Loughlin reportedly posed for photos and signed autographs for fans who waited outside the courtroom during her first appearance.

The couple was back in court to request approval to use a law firm that represented the University of Southern California in a separate case. Using the law firm would have been a conflict of interest as USC was also involved in the college admissions scandal. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Thought College Bribe Was Similar To Donating A Library)

However, the law firm argued that the USC case used different lawyers.

The “Full House” actress and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to USC. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Loughlin seems to have finally taken the advice she had been given when this whole thing blew up. To lay low and stay out of the public eye. Signing autographs wasn’t a good look for her.