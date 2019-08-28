Man Casually Golfs With Alligator Right Next To Him In Viral Video

One man had no issues on the golf course with an alligator in a recent video.

In a video shared Tuesday by Bleacher Report on Twitter, a guy at the tee box just casually went about his business as an alligator strolled up next to him.

Why wasn't he bothered? I have no clue. You'd think your average person wouldn't exactly love seeing a gator next to him, but that wasn't the case here.

Give the unreal video a watch below.

I will never understand videos like these. I will truly never get it. Maybe, it's because I grew up in an area with wolves and bears instead of alligators.

I truly don't know, but I know the last thing I'd do around a gator would be acting so casually. Those prehistoric beasts need to be sent back to the abyss.

If one came up on me looking for trouble, it’d get a real quick introduction to the business end of a handgun.

I’m not saying that to sound like a badass. It’s actually the exact opposite. I’m saying it because I’d be terrified out of my mind.

Yet, people just seem to not be bothered at all. It makes no sense!

If God wanted alligators and humans together, he would have put us in the water. He didn’t, and I wouldn’t feel bad at all if I had to dispense some lead to deal with a pesky gator.

Call me crazy, but I’m not apologizing for wanting to stay alive.