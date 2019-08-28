‘Dividing Into Hostile Tribes’: Mattis Warns Against America’s Growing Divisiveness

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned against America’s growing divisiveness in an op-ed Wednesday.

The former secretary discussed his thoughts on the U.S. and its allies in an essay in The Wall Street Journal adapted from his upcoming book, “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead.”

“We are dividing into hostile tribes cheering against each other, fueled by emotion and a mutual disdain that jeopardizes our future, instead of rediscovering our common ground and finding solutions,” he wrote.

“Nations with allies thrive, and those without them wither,” Mattis wrote.

“Alone, America cannot protect our people and our economy,” he continued. “At this time, we can see storm clouds gathering. A polemicist’s role is not sufficient for a leader. A leader must display strategic acumen that incorporates respect for those nations that have stood with us when trouble loomed.”

Mattis said the U.S. will be in a better place to deal with the world by taking a “strategic stance that includes the interests of as many nations as we can make common cause with.”

“What concerns me most as a military man is not our external adversaries; it is our internal divisiveness,” Mattis added.

Mattis announced his resignation on Dec. 20, 2018 after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would withdraw all troops from Syria, a decision Trump has since gone back on.

I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Mattis’s resignation letter revealed he and Trump did not see eye to eye on foreign policy. (RELATED: Trump Forces Mattis Out Two Months Ahead Of Schedule)

Mattis farewell message: “Our Department is proven to be at its best when the times are most difficult. So keep the faith in our country and hold fast, alongside our allies, aligned against our foes.” pic.twitter.com/YuxnfkutGg — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 31, 2018

“[Y]ou have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects,” Mattis wrote to the president.

