NCAA Denies Brock Hoffman’s Appeal For Immediate Eligibility At Virginia Tech Over Sick Mother

The NCAA won’t let Brock Hoffman play football for Virginia Tech this season.

Hoffman transferred to the Hokies from Coastal Carolina to be closer to his ill mother, who was diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumor in 2017.

His initial attempt to get eligible was denied, and now the NCAA has also denied his appeal, according to Bruce Feldman on Tuesday.

#VaTech’s Brock Hoffman was denied NCAA appeal for immediate eligibility. The Coastal Carolina transfer is not eligible to play for VT til 2020. He continues to play a key role in caring for his mom, Stephanie who was diagnosed w/ a significant non-cancerous brain tumor in 2017 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 27, 2019

This is just the latest example of what a joke the NCAA is. Tate Martell was deemed eligible right away at Miami after running away from a quarterback competition with Justin Fields at Ohio State, but Hoffman can’t play right away to be near his sick mother.

It gets worse for the NCAA. One of the reasons his initial attempt was denied was because the NCAA said his mother’s condition had improved too much!

Yes, the NCAA now wants us to believe the organization is full of medical experts.

Tate Martell is good to go because he’s scared of competition, but Hoffman can’t transfer to be close to his mother. Seems really consistent, balanced and well thought out by the NCAA.

What an absolute joke. It’s seriously embarrassing how inconsistent transfer eligibility decisions have been lately.

I really don’t know how to fix the NCAA, but something has to be done. There’s a serious problem when Martell is deemed eligible and a guy wanting to be near his sick mother isn’t.

If you didn’t already think the NCAA was a gigantic joke, then this should have eliminated any remaining doubt.