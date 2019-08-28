Watch The Newest Trailer For ‘Joker’ With Joaquin Phoenix

Another trailer for “Joker” was released on Wednesday.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it’s a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale.” (RELATED: Watch Joaquin Phoenix In The First Trailer For ‘Joker’)

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be absolutely off the walls insane, and should be incredibly dark.

Give it a watch below.

This looks like the perfect kind of role for Joaquin Phoenix. It’s incredibly dark, it’s menacing, it’s over the top, it’ll have you thinking and it looks terrifying as all hell.

I’m not ready to say it’s going to be better than Heath Ledger was in “The Dark Knight,” but I’m willing to bet that he does a damn good job.

Everything we’ve seen about “Joker” has been awesome. To be honest, I didn’t even really want a movie about the famous villain’s backstory.

I could have done without it. Now that I’ve seen the trailers, I’m all in on this movie.

You can catch “Joker” in theaters October 4. It looks like it’s going to be a rush.