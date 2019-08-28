Oakland Raiders Receiver Antonio Brown Wears New Helmet At Practice

Antonio Brown had a new helmet at a recent Oakland Raiders practice.

Vic Tafur shared a photo Wednesday of the electric receiver rocking his new headgear after losing multiple grievance cases with the NFL over his old one. (RELATED: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’)

Take a look at his new helmet below.

Raiders website with several shots of AB’s new helmet today. Here’s one: pic.twitter.com/aCqhtOMZjg — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 28, 2019

All things considered, that’s a damn smooth helmet for Brown to be rocking. Hopefully, he likes it enough that we never have to hear about his helmet ever again.

That sure would be nice. We’ve spent weeks and weeks on this issue, and it finally seems to be over.

I’m still stunned Brown was willing to quit football over a helmet. He was going to walk away from millions of dollars over a helmet!

Now, he’s got his new helmet, he’s practicing and it’s time to find out if any of the hype surrounding the Raiders is justified.

They’ve got their star player, they’ve got Jon Gruden running the show and people are expecting wins. It’s really that simple, and there isn’t much wiggle room.

The season begins in a little more than a week. Then, we’ll find out what Oakland is truly all about and if Brown can play in a new helmet.

Something tells me he’ll probably be just fine.