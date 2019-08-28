Expectations Soar Around Sam Ehlinger And The Texas Longhorns

The Ringer published an awesome profile on Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Wednesday.

Expectations are through the roof this season for the Longhorns with the junior passer under center, especially after they ran through Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The Ringer wrote the following in part when talking about Ehlinger and the expectations surrounding him this season:

And now that Texas is apparently back, lofty expectations are too: The Longhorns are ranked no. 10 in the AP poll. This could be the start of something special in Austin. Ehlinger has grown so much in his first two seasons under Herman that it’s hard to put a ceiling on how good he could be after two more. It’s a perfect marriage between a QB from Austin and a coach who began his career there. All Texas had to do to get back to the top was go back to its roots. Given Austin’s reputation, it’s fitting that its football team’s resurgence is locally sourced.

I can’t wait to see what Ehlinger does this season. Absolutely can’t wait at all. I think college football fans are in for something special.

The young man is one hell of an athlete and he’s got a gunslinger’s mentality. The man was born to play quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, and that’s exactly what happened.

Now, he’s at the helm of the most hyped Texas team in recent memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Aug 26, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

It really would be awesome to watch Ehlinger lead the Longhorns to the college football playoff. It’s be great.

College football is simply better when Texas is thriving. Right now, the junior star has the opportunity to take them the distance.

If that doesn’t have you pumped as a fan of football, then I question whether or not you really love the college game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Jul 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

We’re in for a fun time this season when it comes to Ehlinger and the Longhorns. That much is for sure, and I can’t wait to see what happens.