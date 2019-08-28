Entertainment

‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Involved In Fatal Boating Accident

Tribeca Talks: 10 Years Of "Shark Tank" - 2018 Tribeca TV Festival

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was involved in a boat crash over the weekend that left one person dead and one critically injured.

O’Leary’s wife was reportedly driving the boat when it crashed into another on Lake Joseph in Ontario on Saturday night, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ.


“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,” O’Leary said in a statement. “I am fully cooperating with authorities.”

Since O’Leary’s wife was driving the boat at the time she was given a DUI test and passed. A third person in the media personality’s boat was injured and taken to the hospital. A male passenger aboard the other boat was struck in the head and immediately died. Another passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Accidentally Books Event At Strip Club, Later Cancels It)

O’Leary claimed the other boat fled the scene after the crash, but a source with a connection to the other boat accused the “Shark Tank” star of fleeing the scene.

O’Leary’s rep claimed they are searching for footage that shows the boat the star crashed into didn’t have its lights on.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time,” O’Leary added. “My thoughts are with all the families affected.”