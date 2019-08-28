Deal Of The Day: This Popular Messenger Bag Is 50 Percent Off In A Ridiculous One-Day-Deal

In 2019, just about everyone has a laptop they take to work each day. People differ, however, in how they carry this essential device into the office.

Some carry around a backpack, à la high school students. Others go with cloth laptop bags, which can be practical if aesthetically unpleasing. Pros go with a leather messenger bag, otherwise known as a 21st century briefcase. A messenger bag is basically a briefcase designed to contain a laptop as well as various papers and documents.

Like most leather products, these bags can be expensive, with nicer versions costing a hundred dollars. That’s where this one-day-only deal comes in. This bag is rated an inimitable 4.5 stars on Amazon, and is currently 50 percent off:

Get your Leather Laptop Messenger Bag for Men on sale for $69.99 plus an extra 20% off

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.