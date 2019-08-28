Urban Meyer Calls Trevor Lawrence The Best Quarterback In College Football

Urban Meyer believes Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best passer in the sport.

Meyer appeared to say he was the greatest quarterback ever during a recent Fox segment discussing the upcoming college football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On Tuesday, he clarified that he meant Lawrence is the best right now in the game, and it’s hard to disagree with his assessment of the situation.

Trevor Lawrence is an excellent QB. For clarity, this is what I said:

“The QB at Clemson is the best QB in college football. However, what about the rest of the team?”pic.twitter.com/FMLYTH4stZ — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) August 27, 2019

Well, Alabama fans certainly aren’t going to like this at all, but Meyer is 100% correct. Lawrence is without question the best passer in college football.

Crimson Tide star Tua Tagovailoa might be more athletic and mobile than the Clemson gunslinger, but he doesn’t compare when it comes to actually throwing the ball.

Trevor Lawrence is the best NFL prospect I’ve ever seen at the quarterback position.

Lawrence was dirty for Clemson his freshman year. He was all over the field making awesome throws, and he torched Alabama in the national title game.

If he takes another jump with his game this season, then I’m not sure there’s a defense in American that will even be able to contain him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Aug 23, 2019 at 5:48pm PDT

He’s a generational talent, and that’s the fact of the matter. Whenever he cocks his arm back to throw, you just now something big is about to happen.

SEC and Alabama fans might disagree with Meyer and myself, and that’s okay. You have the right to be wrong in America.

It won’t change anything at all about Lawrence being the best player at his position in America.