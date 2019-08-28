Utah Jazz Bring Back Classic Mountain Uniforms

The Utah Jazz will have an old school look this season.

The team announced Wednesday that they will wear the throwback uniform during “11 home and select away games this season,” and showed them off on Instagram. They’re very impressive, and I have no doubt they will look awesome in those 11 games.

Take a lake at these fresh unis below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) on Aug 28, 2019 at 10:41am PDT

There’s nothing that gets the fans going like a great throwback jersey, especially if they’re going to be a part of the regular uniform rotation. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million)

That’s exactly what the Jazz are doing here, and I can promise you the fans are going to love the team paying homage to a different era of basketball.

Besides, if there’s one fanbase that loves the uniform game, it’s the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) on Aug 28, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Besides, these new uniforms from the Jazz are about a billion times fresher than their regular uniforms, which are kind of trash.

Let’s just all be honest with each other. The Jazz have awful uniforms. That all changed the moment these dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) on Aug 28, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

I’m not going to crown Utah the NBA champions just yet, but there’s no doubt they’re coming into this season with a bit more swagger.

There’s no doubt at all, and I’m here for all of it.