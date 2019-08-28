Wendy Williams Gets Candid About Husband’s Affair In New Interview

Media personality Wendy Williams finally got candid about her husband’s alleged affair.

Williams said she would “not deal” with her husband’s indiscretions in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine published Monday.

Wendy Williams Thinks Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Affair Went on for 15 Years, Source Says https://t.co/rHVbGKpdWQ — People (@people) April 16, 2019

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” Williams said. “He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say.”

Williams admitted she checked herself into a sober house after she learned Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress was pregnant. (RELATED: REPORT: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter)

“When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen,” she said.

“I needed to go someplace quiet,” Williams continued. “When you go to a sober house, it’s like being in jail. I needed to not be interrupted by anyone.”

Talk show host Wendy Williams says Kevin Hunter impregnated a woman who he was having an affair. https://t.co/xtpralaam1 — Radar Online (@radar_online) August 27, 2019

The morning talk show host revealed she wanted to come out on top of the news.

“My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce,” she said. “I knew that there would be headlines. I had to process it so that once I came out, I came out on top. I didn’t work for three decades to land at the bottom over some [expletive] like this.”