Aaron Carter Claims He’s Mentally Stable Enough To Own An Assault Rifle

Pop star Aaron Carter firmly believes it is safe to own assault rifles.

Carter opened up about his mental health and his need to own an assault rifle in an interview published Thursday by TMZ. The “I Want Candy” singer says he’s in a different mental state than he was in his twenties.

“Throughout my 20s, I went through bankruptcy. I went through being broke four times. I went through losing my sister,” Carter said when asked what he would label his mental stability on a scale of 1-10. Currently he ranks himself at “infinite.”

As for owning an assault rifle, Carter thinks it’s “absolutely” necessary. His mother says he needs one to “protect [himself] from crazy fans.” (RELATED: Report: Aaron Carter’s Family Member Worry He’s Suicidal, Cops Do Welfare Check)

Carter recently obtained a gun license and passed his background check. However, over the years police have made multiple wellness checks on Carter at the request of family members and loved ones.

The pop singer admitted that his father had guns and used them to protect the family. Now, Carter wants to be able to protect himself.

Carter recently went through a breakup with his girlfriend Lina Valentina that allegedly turned violent. The incident resulted in a restraining order, TMZ reported.