Actor Allen Covert Fires Back At People Hoping Dorian Will Wipe Out Trump Estate

Hurricane Dorian is shown in this photo taken by NASA's Terra satellite MODIS instrument as it nears St. Thomas and the U.S. Virgin Islands as it continues its track toward Florida's east coast August 28, 2019. Photo taken August 28, 2019. NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)/Handout via REUTERS
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Actor and comedian Allen Covert took a dim view of Trump critics who hoped Hurricane Dorian would wipe out Mar-a-Lago.

“My family lives about 10 miles from Mar-a-Lago so all of you people cheering the fact that Dorian might wipe it out can kindly go fuck yourselves. You have sunk so low in your hatred that you have become worse than what you hate,” Covert tweeted Thursday evening. (RELATED: Hollywood conservative looks to fill void with patriotic children’s books)

Dorian is expected to pick up speed over the open water and may make landfall as early as Saturday as a Category Four hurricane. Changing currents have made Dorian’s path difficult to predict, so much of Florida is left to simply watch and wait — but the latest models show that President Donald Trump’s Florida estate Mar-a-Lago is in Dorian’s could sustain a direct hit.

With their regular target in the possible path of a natural disaster, it was too much for many of his critics to resist.

Even Avril Phaedra Douglas “Kim” Campbell, former Prime Minister of Canada, got in on the action.