Want To Skip The Genius Bar? Apple Plans To Offer Independent Repair Shops iPhone Parts

Apple will start providing parts to independent repair shops to fix customers’ out-of-warranty iPhones, the company announced Thursday.

The tech giant’s plan will require repair shops to have Apple-certified technicians who can work on iPhones, and it will provide qualified businesses with “Apple-genuine” parts and training, according to Apple’s statement.

Apple typically directs customers to repair its products at its Genius Bars, which are located inside the company’s stores.

“Apple will provide more independent repair businesses — large or small — with the same genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics as its Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP). The program is launching in the U.S. with plans to expand to other countries,” the statement reads.

Breaking News: Apple releases new statement announcing new repair program for 3rd parties, giving them access to Apple parts. “More independent repair businesses will have access to the same genuine parts, tools and other resources as Apple Authorized Service Providers…” pic.twitter.com/ykeZ6B3TaM — Latest Apple Software Beta News/Updates (@AppleBeta2019) August 29, 2019

The company spent years lobbying legislation in several U.S. states, including New York and California, that would give iPhone owners and independent repair shops the right to buy supplies and repair information from Apple itself, Reuters reported.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said to meet customers’ needs, the company is “making it easier for independent providers across the US to tap into the same resources as our [AASP] network.” (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Arrested After Telling Siri He Wanted ‘To Shoot Up A School’)

“When a repair is needed, a customer should have confidence the repair is done right. We believe the safest and most reliable repair is one handled by a trained technician using genuine parts that have been properly engineered and rigorously tested,” he continued.

Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin told Reuters the move will help the tech giant sell more parts and services if more iPhone owners start giving old iPhones to others once they’re done using them.

“That helps them get the product more affordably into the hands of more customers and increases the base,” he said. “Every data point seems to say, if you get someone into the Apple ecosystem, they generally don’t leave.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.