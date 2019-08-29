Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins After He Allegedly Threatened To Shoot A Woman

An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins was allegedly recently caught on tape threatening to put a bullet in the head of his ex-girlfriend because she wouldn’t let him see his son. Now, the police in Alabama are looking for him.

According to USA Today on Thursday, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cousins in Mobile, Alabama after the alleged phone call. He’s being charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million)

What an ugly situation for the Lakers, Cousins and everybody else involved. Obviously, he’s innocent until proven guilty.

That’s the system and be thankful that’s how it works in this country. Having said that, Cousins’ time in the NBA might be over if he’s found guilty.

The last thing the league wants to be associated with is a player convicted of threatening to shoot a woman in the head.

Adam Silver is going to drop the hammer on Cousins if he’s convicted in court of threatening his ex-girlfriend, and he might do it even if he isn’t convicted.

This is a developing situation involving the Lakers player. Check back for more details as we have them. It certainly sounds like the police are going to have some serious question for the former NBA star.