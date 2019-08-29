Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tanner Tolbert Opens Up About His Sex Life With Jade Roper

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Tanner Tolbert got candid about his sex life with his wife after having two kids.

Tolbert, 32, opened up about the frequency of sex with his wife, or lack thereof now that they’ve welcomed two children, on Nick Viall’s most recent podcast episode, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I want some sex more now. Jade wants it less,” he said of his sex life with former “Bachelorette” Jade Roper. “…She’s producing milk. She’s got a baby on her. She’s exhausted…I get why, but it is hard. It’s one of the biggest things we talk about.” (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Spotted At MTV VMAs After-Party With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C.)

“It is tough. I feel like I’ve begged for it,” Tolbert added. “And I don’t want to feel selfish. I hate asking. I hate trying, ’cause, like, I don’t want it to be, like, pity sex. And I don’t want to, like, annoy Jade and I realize her priority should be on the kids, not me, but I do feel on the back burner…”

Of course, Roper doesn’t want to have sex. However, it is interesting to hear about sex after having a child from a male’s perspective. Hopefully, for the sake of their relationship they can spice things up in their sex life soon.