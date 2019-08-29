Best Labor Day Sales? Take A Look At These Mattress Deals

Labor Day weekend is only days away. While technically autumn doesn’t arrive until September 23, most people think of Labor Day as the unofficial end of the summer season. Kids are back in school and football season has begun. Marketing tends to follow this mindset as well. As such, all kinds of summer gear will be on sale everywhere for the next one to two weeks. Shoppers know this is great time to stock up on summer clothes, replace patio furniture, and potentially get that new grill you’ve been eyeing all summer. What you may not realize is this is also the best time of year to get a new mattress.

Here are the three of the best mattress sales on Amazon this weekend.

Customers give the Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable 12-inch Foam Queen Mattress 4.5 out of 5 stars. The tight top bed mattress has 6.5-gauge springs and 10-inch pocket spring coils that reduce motion transfer. It measures 62 X 12 X 12 and weighs 83 pounds. The reviews are excellent. Purchasers state it is “super comfortable,” “exceeded their expectations,” and is “highly recommended.” Amazon lists it as #26 in overall best-selling mattresses. According to the manufacturer, it is a body-conforming, medium firm felt mattress. The interior make-up includes a combination of high-density foam, convoluted foam, and fire-retardant foam. It can be used with any box spring or bed frame. The product retails for $533.00, but it is 54% off. You can order this mattress today for only $245.74 with free shipping if you are a Prime member.

BEST DEAL ON A SEALY PILLOWTOP MATTRESS:

If you want something a little thicker, consider the Sealy Response Performance 14-Inch Cushion Euro Pillow Top Mattress . This Queen-sized mattress is made in the USA and has a 10-year warranty. The firm mattress is topped by 2 extra inches of Sealy’s cushion extra soft foam pillowtop. Additionally, Sealy’s exclusive response coil system and posturpedic technology provides the perfect balance of comfort and support. The interior consists of a combination of Sealy’s high-quality foam, cooling gel memory foam, and cushion air foam encased in a soft knit comfort loft cover. The durable edge incorporates a reinforced border. The item retails for $779, but you can get one today for only $575.99. The dimensions are 80 X 60 X 14 and the mattress weighs 75 pounds. Recent reviewers state this mattress “is the best ever,” “It’s like sleeping on a pillow” and “my back is thanking me each and every day.”

If you are looking for a product with less chemicals, check out the natural feel of the Jacia House 11.4 Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Pillow Top Mattress. The product’s memory foam is made of Low VOC CertiPUR-US certified foam, that is free of PBDEs, TDCPP/TCEP (“Tris”) flame retardants, ozone depletes, mercury, formaldehyde, lead, and heavy metals. Jacia features a 6 working turn coil system that offers exceptional support. A pillowtop sits on premium Belgian breathable knit fabric encasing the contour innerspring system. The Jacia House mattress has exceeded over 5,000 hours and 500 pounds of pressure testing. It contains 7.8-inch, 15-gauge independently encased coils that deliver enhanced comfort by providing equal weight distribution to relieve pressure points and restlessness through motion isolation. This queen-sized bedding is regularly priced at $688, but it is on sale now for 49% off the retail price. You can order yours today for only $348, with free shipping for Prime members. Plus, the manufacturer offers a 15-year warranty. Purchasers call it a “soft,” “comfortable mattress” that is “a good value for the price.”

