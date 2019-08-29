Brock Osweiler Visits With The Indianapolis Colts After Andrew Luck Retires

The Indianapolis Colts are apparently taking a look at bringing in quarterback Brock Osweiler.

The Colts brought in the former Broncos backup on Tuesday after Andrew Luck shocked the league by retiring, according to Field Yates on Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

Osweiler last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

Free agent QB Brock Osweiler visited the Colts yesterday, per source. Indy is doing some QB due diligence following Andrew Luck’s retirement. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2019

Imagine going from Andrew Luck under center to Brock Osweiler. That might honestly drive some fans over the edge.

One moment, you have a generational talent slinging passes. The next, Brock Osweiler is out there for you! That’s a pretty drastic change.

No disrespect to Osweiler, but he’s hardly somebody I would want running my franchise’s offense. Honestly, the Colts already have Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly on the roster.

I’d rather roll the dice, potentially tank and let Kelly get reps before bringing in Osweiler. That guy simply isn’t good at all.

He had his opportunity to shine with the Houston Texans, and I think he did more than enough to prove he’ll never be an NFL star.

It should be interesting to see what the Colts do. Ultimately, I’d just tank for the draft and let Kelly get some reps along the way.

At least that way, you get to find out if Chad Kelly still has a place in this league and enough gas left in the tank to play.

Pretty much any plan is better than signing Osweiler.