Cameron Diaz Turns 47 Years Old

August 30 is Cameron Diaz’ birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Cameron Diaz is an American actress born in San Diego, California. She began a career in modeling at the age of 16 years old. Diaz appeared in campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Coca-Cola and Levi’s. She traveled to many different countries modeling including Japan, Australia, Morocco and Paris. Diaz appeared in magazines like Mademoiselle and Seventeen. (RELATED: Check Out Cameron Diaz’ Best Red Carpet Looks)

Her film career began in 1994 when she grabbed a role alongside Jim Carrey in “The Mask.” After, she appeared in a number of smaller films including “The Last Supper,” “Feeling Minnesota,” “Head Above Water” and “She’s The One.”

Diaz got her next big break in “My Bestfriend’s Wedding” with Julia Roberts. In 2000, she landed a role in “Charlie’s Angels” with Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore. Other notable movies include “My Sister’s Keeper,” “Bad Teacher” and “The Other Woman.”