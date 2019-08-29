We Talked To The Journalist Who Say He Was Roughed Up By The Bodyguard Of CNN’S April Ryan

The Daily Caller went to New Jersey to talk to the journalist who was allegedly assaulted by the bodyguard of CNN commentator April Ryan.

Charlie Kratovil, an editor at New Brunswick Today told the DC’s Stephanie Hamill that he attended the New Jersey Parent Summit on Aug. 3 where Ryan was the keynote speaker – this is where he says it all went down.

Kratovil explained that he had been approved to cover the event but that he was prevented from taking video, as Ryan’s bodyguard forcibly removed Kratovil from the event.

The local reporter filed charges following the alleged assault and says he’s speaking out because he doesn’t want other journalists to be held back from doing their jobs with this type of violence in the future. (REALTED: CNN’s April Ryan Got Security To Supposedly Protect Her From Trump Supporters. Here’s Her Guard Beating Up A Journalist.)

“We have a job to do, just like a security person has their job to do- it’s an important job to do,” said Kratovil.

He went on to criticize Ryan’s response to the incident saying that she put together a lot of ‘flimsy excuses’ with out accepting any responsibility.

WATCH:

