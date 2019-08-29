Evening Update: Trump Spanks Lawrence O’Donnell, Senate R’s Back SCOTUS, Massive Sanctuary County Scandal

Smell that? That salty stench is Lawrence O’Donnell’s tears falling on his keyboard as he types out an apology for pushing fake news.

Still, that didn’t stop President Trump from skewering the MSNBC host on Twitter Thursday morning.

Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey sits down with Daily Caller News Foundation managing editor Ethan Barton to talk about the Twitter spat. Athey also chats with DCNF Supreme Court correspondent Kevin Daley about new developments over at SCOTUS and DCNF immigration reporter Jason Hopkins about a growing immigration crisis in Maryland’s Montgomery County.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!