Florida State Vs. Boise State Gets Moved To Tallahasse From Jacksonville Due To Hurricane Dorian

The upcoming football game Saturday between Florida State and Boise State has been moved to Tallahassee.

The game had been scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, but the change of venue was announced Thursday as Hurricane Dorian heads towards Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Aug 23, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Well, this certainly sucks for everybody who had been planning to travel to Jacksonville. The FSU/BSU game is less than two days away at this point, and now thousands of people will have to shift their plans.

There had been some whispers of this potentially earlier in the day, but it didn’t look like it was for sure going to get switched.

Now, the game will be played at the Seminoles‘ stadium instead of a slightly neutral site elsewhere in Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Aug 16, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

The major question at this point is what kind of shift are we going to get on the gambling line. I saw a lot of lines floating around out there at BSU +4.5.

Now, it seems like the game has been straight taken off of some sites, and the line has already been bumped up to +6.5 in other books.

I’m still going Boise no matter what, especially if the line is shifting in their favor. I just don’t buy any hype surrounding FSU at all.

Now, let’s go make some cash.