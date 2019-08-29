Prepare For The College Season With The Best Football Speeches Ever Given

The first full weekend of college football is almost here, and that means it’s time for the best speeches in the sport.

As you all know, I’m a huge sucker for famous speeches from football movies and shows. “Remember the Titans,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Any Given Sunday” are all classics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They also all provided some iconic speeches that I watch from time to time when I need to get hyped up. That’s why we’re here right now.

The games technically get underway tonight, and then we get a full slate Saturday. Let’s dive into these great moments all below.

Chills. I get chills every damn time. To tell you how awesome these speeches are, I used to watch them before big tests in college just to get amped as all hell to dominate.

They’re pretty much a drug for football fans, and it’s not hard to see why. Every single one is a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

From Coach Boone to Coach Taylor, every single one is outstanding and the perfect way to prepare for the football season.

While we’re here, let’s also take a moment to watch the greatest sports speech ever given.

Stay frosty, gentlemen! I hope you’re as excited for college football to get underway Saturday as I am.