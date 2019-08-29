National Guard Officer Takes Heat For Endorsing Biden In Uniform

South Carolina National Guard Major Ginger Tate faced criticism after she endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden while in uniform.

WOW: Major Ginger Tate led 130 troops in Afghanistan and just told @JoeBiden she has been waiting 6 yrs to give him this coin. “I hope and pray that you will be our next president.” [Credit: Iris Earls] @CBSNews via @LacraiMitchell pic.twitter.com/gZ4Jaku1DI — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 28, 2019

“When I saw on the news last night that you were coming, I just had to be here. Thank you so much for your guidance as I took 130 soldiers over. I brought them back and I’m so honored to have served under your administration and your leadership, and I hope and pray that you will be our next President of the United States,” Tate told Biden as she presented him with a challenge coin. (RELATED: ‘President … My Boss’: Biden Appears To Forget Obama’s Name)

It wasn’t long before critics pointed out that Biden should not have allowed a service member in uniform to be highlighted at a political event.

Yikes— terrible staff work by Biden’s team. This is a huge no-no featuring uniformed service members in campaign events. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 29, 2019

Others suggested that Tate should not have attended the event in uniform in the first place, saying that she was helping to blur the lines that keep the military apolitical. (RELATED: ‘I Just Won’t Do It’: General Dunford Rebuffs CNN Reporter Who Asks Him About Trump)

Share the concerns about this. I believe Gen. Dunford was right when he spoke today about how seriously our troops respect & understand the apolitical nature of our military. This behavior does nothing to back him up & advance that important principle. — John Kirby (@johnfkirby63) August 29, 2019

This emerges the same day that senior Pentagon leaders again underscore the need for service members to stay out of politics while in uniform. She’s an Army major, so not new to this. https://t.co/J2QWxZYwGB — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) August 29, 2019

This is wrong on so many levels. I am disgusted that a Major would use her uniform for a blatantly political purpose like this. This is a direct violation of a host of regulations and norms. Do better. https://t.co/8OttmKex69 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 29, 2019

It is both inappropriate & against military regulations for anyone in uniform to support a politician or a political candidate…of either party. https://t.co/rUFvepk9So — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) August 29, 2019

Todd Breasseale, former DHS Assistant Secretary under Obama, noted the potential fallout but cheered Tate for doing it. “I love her for doing this. I wish – for the likely unhinged manner with which she’ll be dealt on social media and potentially from her chain of command – that she hadn’t,” he tweeted.

I wish – for the likely unhinged manner with which she’ll be dealt on social media and potentially from her chain of command – that she hadn’t. — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) August 29, 2019

South Carolina National Guard Spokeswoman CPT Jessica Donnelly told the Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe that Tate’s command “is aware of the video” but did not offer comments on any disciplinary actions against her.

Update here: Army Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina National Guard, tells me that this soldier’s command is aware of the video. Donnelly declined to comment on any action taken, citing Privacy Act while noting that the officer already has been IDed. https://t.co/nH4RBwBpTf — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) August 29, 2019

The issue at hand is governed under DOD Directive 1344.10, which, according to Army.mil, “applies to members of the armed forces, whether they serve on active duty, as members of the reserve components not on active duty, as National Guard members in a non-federal status and military retirees.”

The directive charges those groups to refrain from the types of political activities that could constitute or even imply an official endorsement or sponsorship because “actual or perceived partisanship could undermine the legitimacy of the military profession and department.”