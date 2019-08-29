Politics

IG Report Says He Violated FBI Policy — But Now Comey Is Demanding An Apology

Former FBI director James Comey arrives at the Irish Film Institute for for a public interview in Dublin, Ireland June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Former FBI Director James Comey demanded an apology Thursday despite the fact that the inspector general’s report concluded he had violated FBI policy.

The report stated that Comey had “failed to live up to this responsibility … by not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment.” But Comey argued that because none of the information he had leaked was actually classified, he deserved an apology whether public or private. (RELATED: DOJ Watchdog Says James Comey Violated FBI Policy In Handling Sensitive Memos)

Comey then turned to attack President Donald Trump, adding in a second tweet, “And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president.”

But many who read the report didn’t think it was quite that simple.

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume suggested maybe it was Comey who owed an apology, saying, “So Comey wants an apology because while he violated department policy and his contractual obligations by leaking, he didn’t leak classified info. How about a ‘sorry I leaked that information in violation of both policy and my contract?'”