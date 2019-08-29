IG Report Says He Violated FBI Policy — But Now Comey Is Demanding An Apology

Former FBI Director James Comey demanded an apology Thursday despite the fact that the inspector general’s report concluded he had violated FBI policy.

The report stated that Comey had “failed to live up to this responsibility … by not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment.” But Comey argued that because none of the information he had leaked was actually classified, he deserved an apology whether public or private. (RELATED: DOJ Watchdog Says James Comey Violated FBI Policy In Handling Sensitive Memos)

DOJ IG “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.” I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Comey then turned to attack President Donald Trump, adding in a second tweet, “And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president.”

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

But many who read the report didn’t think it was quite that simple.

DOJ IG: it’s “particularly concerning that Comey did not tell anyone from the FBI that he had retained copies of the Memos in his personal safe at home, even when his [COS], the FBI’s [ADD], & 3 SSAs came to Comey’s house on May 12, 2017, to inventory & remove all FBI property.” pic.twitter.com/wvCCGZJtuR — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

The IG Report on Director Comey is out: “We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement” It says he “set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees” Wow — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 29, 2019

DOJ IG: “Comey set

a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many

thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge

of non-public information” https://t.co/4IJyunMgLa — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 29, 2019

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume suggested maybe it was Comey who owed an apology, saying, “So Comey wants an apology because while he violated department policy and his contractual obligations by leaking, he didn’t leak classified info. How about a ‘sorry I leaked that information in violation of both policy and my contract?'”