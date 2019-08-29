The Illinois Fighting Illini Have The Most NFL Coaching Experience In All Of College Football

The college football team with the most NFL coaching experience will blow your mind.

Illinois has 49 years of NFL experience, according to a tweet from the program. That’s more than LSU and Alabama, who came second and third on the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the fourth straight season, the #Illini coaching staff has more years of NFL coaching experience than any program in the nation. 49 » Illinois

45 » LSU

43 » Alabama pic.twitter.com/sZRFtzF2g8 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) August 28, 2019

I don’t think this tweet comes off the way the people running the football team’s Twitter account probably think it does.

Having 49 years of NFL experience is pretty embarrassing when you consider the fact the team is absolute trash. They’re awful.

You’d think the fact they have nearly five decades of NFL experience would mean they’d be good.

Seriously, 49 years and the Fighting Illini are still a punching bag. Lovie Smith damn near won a Super Bowl, and he can’t even compete in the Big 10.

It’s downright disgraceful.

Look, I don’t even care about Illinois. They’re an afterthought to me. The Fighting Illini are nothing more than a glorified practice on the schedule.

They mean nothing. I’m just pointing out you probably shouldn’t be out here bragging about NFL experience when you’re getting smacked around left and right.

It’s just tough from an optics standpoint.