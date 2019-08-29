James Comey Spat In The Law’s Face, And Now He’s Rubbing Our Noses In It

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that former FBI Director James Comey knowingly violated FBI protocol on handling sensitive information.

Horowitz stopped short of recommending prosecution, and now Comey is publicly demanding an apology… Seriously???

Daily Caller video columnist Caitlin McFall and Christian Datoc sit down to talk about what’s next for the former FBI director and the IG’s forthcoming report on FISA abuses.

