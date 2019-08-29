REPORT: Jussie Smollett’s Claim He Was Attacked Is Backed By Evidence, Per PR Firm

Actor Jussie Smollett is still maintaining his innocence when it comes to the alleged hate crime.

The city of Chicago filed a defense of the lawsuit that seeks reimbursement from the “Empire” actor after police accused him of filing a false police report on Monday, according to a report published Wednesday by the Associated Press. In response, Smollett’s PR firm sent out a statement claiming the actors claims are backed by evidence.

“Every iota of information…Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated,” the statement obtained by AP said.

The statement didn’t clarify what evidence backed Smollett’s claim he was a victim of an anti-racist, anti-gay hate crime. (RELATED: Former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb Named As Special Prosecutor To Look Into Dropped Charges Against Jussie Smollett)

Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department insists GPS data, video and other evidence proves Smollett paid two men to attack him as part of a publicity stunt.

Breaking: Chicago judge just named the special prosecutor tasked with investigating any person or office in the entire #JussieSmollett case. It’s atty Dan Webb. Former US Attorney for northern IL. Major new chapter in the saga. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 23, 2019

Despite evidence the police department presented, state prosecutor Kim Foxx dropped all 16 counts of disorderly conduct charged to Smollett back in March, just two months after the alleged hate crime hoax occurred.

Now, Chicago judge Michael Toomin has appointed former U.S. Attorney General Dan Webb to investigate Foxx’s decision to drop all charges. Toomin hopes the appointment will “restore the public’s confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system.”