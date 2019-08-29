LSU AD Scott Woodward Claims Nick Saban Has ‘Regrets’ About Leaving

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is apparently a very delusional man when it comes to football.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter afternoon by Kelly Anne Beile, Woodward took a dig at Saban and said he had “regrets” about not being at LSU. Saban left the Tigers for the Miami Dolphins before winning a bunch of national titles at Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his bizarre comments.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward on Nick Saban: “I know that there’s a guy in Alabama that has regrets that he’s not here today and shame on him. But, we have one (Skip Bertman) with a higher IQ that’s here today.” #GeauxTigers #GeauxNation @BHollandSports pic.twitter.com/svlygUEckU — Kelly Anne Beile (@KellyAnneTV) August 28, 2019

Is this guy an idiot? Is Scott Woodward maybe the dumbest person involved with college football? Is he the dumbest person involved with college sports?

Nick Saban has zero regrets about leaving LSU. Yes, he won a national title with the Tigers and he did well there before leaving.

You know what he’s done since? Won five national titles with the Crimson Tide and completely taken over the SEC.

I’m not an Alabama fan at all. I’m not a fan of any team in the SEC. I think the conference is insanely overrated, but you’d have to be a moron to think Saban’s decision to go to Tuscaloosa hasn’t worked out insanely well.

He’s arguably become the greatest coach in the sport, and it might not even be close. The run Saban has had with the Tide is borderline unbelievable.

The dude puts up video game level stats. But, hey, he probably regrets not being in Baton Rouge, right?

I guess somebody is just a little salty Saban dipped out and won five titles elsewhere. Not a great look, my friends. Not a great look!