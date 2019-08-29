Matthew McConaughey Becomes Professor At The University Of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is officially a professor at the University of Texas.

The legendary actor had already been doing some guest lecturing for the Longhorns, but now he’s got a major upgrade in the job title department. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

UTNews.edu announced the following about McConaughey’s new job on Wednesday:

In recognition of his outstanding work as a teacher and mentor to University of Texas students, and with respect to his career as an award-winning actor and producer, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication starting in the fall 2019 term. McConaughey joins the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film after serving as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he began co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class with faculty member and director Scott Rice. He developed the course’s curriculum, which provides a unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film’s production.

I have no doubt at all that this class is going to be awesome. Imagine being 19-years-old and having Matthew McConaughey as your professor! It sounds awesome.

You stumble into lecture a little hungover from the night before, find a seat next to an attractive co-ed and then listen to him hand out life lessons.

That sounds like the greatest college experience imaginable.

Being a guest instructor is one thing, and it’s pretty cool that McConaughey did that as well. However, becoming an actual professor is way better.

It’s better for everybody involved. Now the fellow faculty members get to bounce questions off of him, which I would probably do nonstop if I was in their shoes.

Finally, this move really just goes to show McConaughey might be the coolest guy in all of Hollywood. He’s a Texas football fanatic and now he’s a professor at the school.

How many celebrities out there would ever be so open with their love of their school? Probably not too many.

P.S.: Let’s hope students don’t ask too many questions about “Serenity.” That could get awkward quickly.