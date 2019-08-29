McKenzie Milton Says He Thinks He ‘Can Get Back’ To His ‘Old Self’ After Horrifying Knee Injury

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is keeping his spirits high after a brutal knee injury put his playing career on hold.

The Heisman caliber quarterback obliterated his knee near the end of last season for the Knights. It was one of the most gruesome injuries I’ve ever seen. Yet, the star quarterback is confident he could potentially return to his high level of play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Milton told Yahoo Sports the following about his journey back to the field and mentality he’s carrying with him:

None of this has made me think, ‘Why am I doing this? Why do I want to do this?’ I’ve never gotten to that point. If I’m physically not able to go at a level I want to, I won’t. I feel like that would be a disservice to myself. But I think I can get back to my old self, maybe a little better.

I really hope Milton is able to return to his old ways. The dude was a beast on the field before his horrifying injury.

You never want to see anybody get hurt. You especially don’t want to see somebody who is playing at a Heisman level go down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenzie Milton (@mckenziemil10) on Aug 28, 2019 at 6:35pm PDT

Milton also carried UCF to an undefeated season and a win over Auburn two years ago. The team lost to LSU this past year with him sidelined due to injury.

It really makes you wonder if they could have beaten SEC schools in back-to-back seasons if he had played.

We’ll never know, but it sounds like the star gunslinger and dynamic playmaker is doing everything he can to get back on the field.

Let’s all hope Milton eventually returns for the Knights and balls out like we all know he can.